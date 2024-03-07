US Army soldier indicted, accused of selling sensitive military information

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Recently unsealed court documents show that an Army soldier accused of selling national defense information has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a wide range on charges, including bribery of a public official. According to the indictment, Korbein Schultz allegedly conspired with an individual identified only as “Conspirator A” to disclose various documents, photographs, and other national defense materials since June 2022. The indictment claims that Schultz was recruited by the individual not only due to his security clearance but also because he was tasked gathering sensitive U.S. military information. The case is the latest in a series of federal prosecutions of current or former military members accused of illegally disclosing sensitive government secrets.

