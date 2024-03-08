Former British leader Theresa May says she’ll quit Parliament before an election this year

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Theresa May says she will quit as a lawmaker when an election is called this year. The move will end a 27-year parliamentary career that included three years as prime minister during a period roiled by Brexit. May told her local newspaper that her work on fighting human trafficking and modern slavery was taking up more of her time. May was Britain’s leader from 2016 to 2019 but was eventually brought down by Brexit. She was Britain’s second female prime minister, after Margaret Thatcher.

