Former president of Honduras convicted in US of aiding drug traffickers

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández has been convicted in New York of charges that he conspired with drug traffickers, his military and police to enable tons of cocaine to make it unhindered into the United States. A jury returned its verdict Friday in federal court after a two week trial. Hernández served two terms as the leader of the Central American nation. He was arrested three months after leaving office in 2022. The trial featured two days of testimony by Hernández as he tried to refute the accounts of multiple drug traffickers who said they fueled his political career with millions of dollars.

