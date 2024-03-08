From ‘The Bodyguard’ to ‘Barbie’: Is the movie soundtrack back and bigger than ever?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The music of “Barbie” has become its own blockbuster, earning three Grammys, one Golden Globe, and two Oscar nominations in the original song category — more than any other film this year. “Barbie The Album” sold 126,000 copies in its first week, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 200 albums chart and has stayed in the top 50 since its release. By many metrics, it is a hugely successful pop record. Mark Ronson, the soundtrack’s executive producer, says music was always meant to be a part of Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster. Ronson says the power of a good soundtrack used to make him head from the theater to the music store.

By MARIA SHERMAN and GARY GERARD HAMILTON Associated Press

