Thousands of self-professed nerds gather in Kansas City for Planet Comicon’s 25th year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Celebrities, artists and tens of thousands of fans proud to call themselves nerds are converging in Kansas City for the Missouri city’s 25th annual Planet Comicon. Devotees ranging from Harry Potter lovers to furries can compete test niche trivia skills, compete in Pokémon battles and show off intricate, handmade outfits in homage to their fictional heroes this weekend. Top guests include actor Ian McDiarmid, who played of Emperor Palpatine in the Star Wars series. Organizers expect record-breaking attendance this year at the event, which typically draws 50,000 to 60,000 fans.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE and NICK INGRAM Associated Press

