Trump to meet with Hungary’s leader, Viktor Orbán, continuing his embrace of autocrats

Former President Donald Trump is meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a conservative populist whose crackdowns in Hungary have sparked criticism that he’s eroding that country’s democracy. Trump and Orbán have a longstanding relationship, and their meeting on Friday comes as Hungary has had conflicts with the Biden administration. Orbán is the third foreign populist leader to lend his support to the Trump movement after El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele and Argentina’s Javier Milei spoke at a conservative pro-Trump conference outside Washington last month. The U.S. State Department declined to comment on Orban’s visit.

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and JUSTIN SPIKE Associated Press

