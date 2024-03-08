Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in Turkey, where Erdogan is expected to press for negotiations to end Russia war

ISTANBUL (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Istanbul for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A Turkish government official says Erdogan is expected to press for negotiations on Friday to end the war, now in its third year. NATO-member Turkey has sought to balance its close relations with both Kyiv and Moscow and has repeatedly offered to act as a peace broker between them. The Turkish official says the talks will also focus on a possible new measure that would guarantee navigational safety of commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

By AYSE WIETING and SUZAN FRASER Associated Press

