A decade since the Chibok abduction, more than 1,400 Nigerian students have been kidnapped

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — What seemed like an aberration a decade ago when militants kidnapped 276 schoolgirls in Nigeria’s Chibok community has become a recurring horror in the country. Since then, the number of students abducted has risen to more than 1,400. The kidnapping of more than 300 students in two incidents this week in northwestern Nigeria were the latest such attacks.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.