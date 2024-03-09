A decade since the Chibok abduction, more than 1,400 Nigerian students have been kidnapped
By TAIWO ADEBAYO
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — What seemed like an aberration a decade ago when militants kidnapped 276 schoolgirls in Nigeria’s Chibok community has become a recurring horror in the country. Since then, the number of students abducted has risen to more than 1,400. The kidnapping of more than 300 students in two incidents this week in northwestern Nigeria were the latest such attacks.