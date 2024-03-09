A paramilitary group at war with Sudan’s military endorses a cease-fire during holy fasting month

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese paramilitary group battling the country’s military in a nearly yearlong ruinous conflict has endorsed a resolution by the U.N. Security Council calling for a cease-fire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The Rapid Support Forces said Saturday that it hopes the resolution will help deliver crucially needed humanitarian assistance to millions of Sudanese trapped by the fighting. The 15-member Security Council voted overwhelmingly Friday in favor of the British-drafted resolution. Ramadan is expected to start on or around Monday. The military has already supported a call by the U.N. chief for a Ramadan cease-fire. Sudan plunged into chaos in mid-April, when long-simmering tensions between its military and the RSF broke into street battles.

