Another top donor says it will resume funding the UN agency for Palestinians as Gaza hunger grows

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Another top donor to the U.N. agency aiding Palestinians says it will resume its funding. Sweden’s decision on Saturday comes weeks after more than a dozen countries halted hundreds of millions of dollars in response to Israeli allegations against the organization. The move came as a ship bearing tons of humanitarian aid is preparing to leave Cyprus for Gaza. International donors are launching a sea corridor to supply the besieged territory. The Health Ministry in Gaza says that two more people including a 2-month-old infant have died as a result of malnutrition. People sprinted across rubble in Gaza City for the latest airdropped aid on the eve of Ramadan.

