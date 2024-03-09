Pakistan’s lawmakers pick Asif Ali Zardari as the country’s president for a second time

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s lawmakers have chosen Asif Ali Zardari as the country’s new president. It’s his second time in the job. Zardari is the widower of assassinated former Premier Benazir Bhutto and the father of former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Zadari secured 411 votes from national and provincial lawmakers. His only rival was Mehmood Khan Achakzai who got 181 votes. The Pakistani presidency is a largely ceremonial role and Zardari was previously in the job between 2008 and 2013. He was the favorite to win on Saturday because of his alliance with Pakistan’s other political dynasty the Sharifs. Zadari also had a key role in talks to form a coalition government after the disputed national parliamentary election on Feb. 8.

