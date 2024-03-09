West Virginia bill letting teachers remove ‘threatening’ students from class dies at end of session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia bill that would provide a framework for public school teachers to remove kindergarten and elementary school students from the classroom for severe misbehavior died after missing a final legislative deadline. The measure failed to reach the final hurdle to its passage Saturday in the state House of Delegates, after a back and forth with the Senate in which both chambers passed slightly different versions of the bill. Under the bill, a student displaying “violent, threatening or intimidating” behavior could have been removed from the classroom and placed in a behavioral intervention program. If a school district doesn’t have such a program, the student would be sent home.

