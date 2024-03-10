At 83, filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki earns historic Oscar for ‘The Boy and the Heron’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legendary Japanese anime master Hayao Miyazaki made a historic and golden return to the Academy Awards. At 83, he won best animated film for “The Boy and the Heron” on Sunday. The filmmaker whose other movies include “Spirited Away,” “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Kiki’s Delivery Service” becomes the oldest director ever nominated in the category and the oldest winner by more than two decades. His win adds to a big year for older filmmakers. “The Boy and The Heron” beat its top rival in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” as well as “Elemental,” “Nimona” and “Robot Dreams.”

