Driver arrested after crashing his car into the gates of Buckingham Palace in London

LONDON (AP) — London police say they have arrested a driver who plowed into the gates of Buckingham Palace. Metropolitan police say the crash is not considered terrorism-related and no one was injured. The driver was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of criminal damage. He was held under the Mental Health Act but has since been released on bail. Police say they are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Metal fencing was placed in front of the entrance to the palace and the gates were boarded up Sunday as tourists strolled past in the rain.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.