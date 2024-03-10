La Scala performers and workers call for Gaza cease-fire before opera-ballet set in conflict

MILAN (AP) — Just before an opera-ballet set in conflict, La Scala’s principal dancer Roberto Bolle, general manager Dominique Meyer and other members of the dance company, orchestra and stage crew faced the audience as the curtain rose. It revealed a banner with the imperative: “Cease fire.” The sentiment received a standing ovation lasting at least two minutes Saturday evening before the final performance of the opera-ballet “Madina.” It tells a fictional story of a Chechen woman who is persuaded to become a suicide bomber after members of her family are murdered and she is raped by Russian soldiers.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.