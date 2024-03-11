Housing Secretary Fudge resigning. Biden hails her dedication to boosting supply of affordable homes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will nominate a replacement for Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge. Fudge announced Monday she’ll resign her post, effective March 22. Fudge says she’s leaving “with mixed emotions.” Fudge is a former mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, and later was an Ohio representative in Congress. Fudge served as HUD secretary since the start of Biden’s administration. Biden says Fudge’s “vision, passion, and focus on increasing economic opportunity have been assets” to the United States. The Democratic president says he’s grateful for Fudge’s “contributions toward a housing system that works for all Americans.” The president of the National Housing Conference calls Fudge a steadfast advocate for equitable housing policies.

