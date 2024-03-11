James Patterson looks back through history in new ‘Time Travel Twins’ series

NEW YORK (AP) — James Patterson never seems to run out of ideas. The ultraprolific author is launching a new middle grade series, “The Time Travel Twins,” about a boy and girl who witness key moments in U.S. history, starting with the era of the Revolutionary War. The Little, Brown Books for Young Readers series is co-written with Tad Safran. It begins Sept. 9. Patterson’s hundreds of books include children’s stories, his “Maximum Ride” and “Alex Cross” thrillers, political thrillers co-written with former President Bill Clinton and a novel written with Dolly Parton about the Nashville music scene.

