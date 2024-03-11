Mississippi holds primaries for 4 seats in the US House and 1 in the Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippians are heading to the polls with party primaries for four seats in the U.S. House and one in the U.S. Senate. Polls are open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central time. Republican Rep. Mike Ezell is the only incumbent House member being challenged for a party nomination. He faces Carl Boyanton, who has owned a produce distribution company, and Michael McGill, a military veteran. Ezell was elected in 2022 in south Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. Sen. Roger Wicker faces two challengers in the Republican primary. Ghannon Burton is a military veteran and Dan Eubanks is a state representative.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.