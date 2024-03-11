Oregon avalanche forecaster dies in snowslide he triggered while skiing

NORTH POWDER, Ore. (AP) — Officials say an avalanche forecaster died in an avalanche he triggered while skiing in eastern Oregon. The Northwest Avalanche Center says Nick Burks and a friend were backcountry skiing Wednesday on Gunsight Mountain near Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, when he triggered an avalanche. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office says those responding to a reported avalanche with people buried found bystanders performing CPR on the 37-year-old Burks. The sheriff’s office says the other skier involved was not injured. The Northwest Avalanche Center says Nick had been part of their professional avalanche community for years and most recently worked as an avalanche forecaster for the Wallowa Avalanche Center in northeastern Oregon.

