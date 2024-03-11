Ukraine needs more than a billion dollars to rebuild its scientific infrastructure, UN agency says

PARIS (AP) — The United Nations cultural and scientific agency says Ukraine will need more than a billion dollars to rebuild its scientific infrastructure that was damaged or destroyed during two years of Russia’s war on its neighbor. UNESCO says that some 1,443 scientific facilities, many attached to universities, have been damaged or destroyed along with 750 pieces of vital technical equipment, most of which is beyond repair. The war, now in its third year, has also depleted the science sector of funds and dispersed Ukraine’s scientists, displacing many within the country and sending others into exile. The report says the cost of rebuilding the sector currently stands at $1.26 billion.

