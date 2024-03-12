A pair of Israeli airstrikes deep into northeastern Lebanon kills at least two people, officials say

SAFRI, Lebanon (AP) — A Lebanese security official and an official from the militant Hezbollah group say two Israeli airstrikes over northeastern Lebanon have killed at least two people and destroyed a warehouse. The Israeli military said the airstrikes hit two Hezbollah sites and were in response to rocket attacks over northern Israel earlier on Tuesday. The exchanges followed strikes near the Lebanese city of Baalbek late on Monday night, marking a continued escalation between Israel and Hezbollah over the war in Gaza. It was not known whether the two killed on Tuesday were civilians or Hezbollah members. The airstrikes hit a warehouse in the town of Safri believed to have stored food.

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB and SULEIMAN AMHAZ Associated Press

