Active-shooter-drill bill in California would require advance notice, ban fake gunfire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Fake gunfire would be banned and advance notice required under proposed legislation to regulate active-shooter drills in California’s public schools. The state currently has guidelines for conducting earthquake and fire drills, but little guidance for active-shooter drills. Democratic Assemblymember Chris Ward says that’s led to drills that include actors portraying active shooters and students playing dead. In some cases, schools also don’t notify teachers, parents and students in advance about the drills. The legislation would mandate that schools do so and would also require them to provide mental health resources afterward.

