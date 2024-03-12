Double-swiping the rewards card led to free gas for months — and a felony theft charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska woman allegedly found a lucrative quirk at a gas station pump — double-swipe the rewards card and get free gas! Unfortunately for her, you can’t do that, prosecutors say. The 45-year-old woman was arrested March 6 and faces felony theft charges accusing her of a crime that cost the gas station nearly $28,000. Prosecutors say the woman exploited the system over a period of several months. Police learned of the problem in October when the loss prevention manager at Bosselman Enterprises reported that the company’s Pump & Pantry in Lincoln had been scammed. A software glitch was to blame. Investigators determined that one rewards card had been used 510 times to get free gas.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.