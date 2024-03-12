European Union’s executive branch to recommend that members open accession negotiations with Bosnia
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm says it will recommend that member countries open accession negotiations with Bosnia-Herzegovina. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement Tuesday. The Western Balkan country is among six nations that are at different stages of the EU accession process, following a period of wars and crises in the 1990s. Their memberships have been stalled for years. But EU officials are more keen on trying to lure them away from Russian influence.