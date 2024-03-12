Former Alabama Republican US Rep. Robert Terry Everett dies at 87

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama Republican U.S. Rep. Robert Terry Everett has died. He was 87. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says he died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Rehobeth on Tuesday. Everett represented the state’s 2nd District from 1993 to 2009. Ivey says he was one of Alabama’s strongest voices for the state’s military bases, active duty personnel and veterans. She says he also was a strong advocate for Alabama farmers and small businesses. Ivey directed flags to be lowered to half-staff on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol and in the district until his interment. Funeral arrangements are pending.

