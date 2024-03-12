House poised to pass bill that could ban TikTok but it faces uncertain path in the Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill that could lead to a ban of the popular video app TikTok is expected to pass the House as lawmakers act on concerns that the company’s ownership structure is an unacceptable threat to American national security. The bill would require the Chinese firm ByteDance to divest TikTok and other applications it owns within six months of the bill’s enactment or those apps will be prohibited. The lawmakers contend that ByteDance is beholden to the Chinese government, which can demand access to the data of TikTok’s consumers in the U.S. The bill, which is likely to pass on Wednesday, still has a long way to go in the Senate.

