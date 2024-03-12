Mexican journalist abducted by armed men in violent western state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A prominent journalist in western Mexico has been abducted by armed men and hasn’t been seen since, prosecutors said Tuesday. The fate of radio and television anchor Jaime Barrera gained national prominence in part because his daughter sits on the leadership council of the ruling Morena party. Barrera vanished Monday after leaving a radio station where he worked in the city of Guadalajara. He never arrived at a television station where he was scheduled to host a show. On Tuesday, the chief prosecutor of Jalisco said Barrera had been kidnapped “in a violent manner,” but did not say whether any ransom demand had been made.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.