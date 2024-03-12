Passenger describes people ‘bounced off the roof’ on plane that dropped during flight to New Zealand

SYDNEY (AP) — Officials are investigating what caused a “strong shake” before a sudden plunge on a plane traveling between Australia and New Zealand. A passenger has described a wild ride with people hitting the plane’s ceiling. At least 50 people were injured Monday on the Chilean plane traveling from Sydney to Auckland, New Zealand. Passenger Brian Jokat told ABC news in Australia on Tuesday that the plane “dropped unlike anything I’ve ever experienced on any kind of minor turbulence.” Jokat said that “people were thrown out of their seats, hit the top of the roof of the plane, thrown down the aisles.” The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner later landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled and was due to continue on to Santiago, Chile.

