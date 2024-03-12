Standout moments from the hearing on the Biden classified documents probe by special counsel Hur
By ERIC TUCKER, ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and CHRIS MEGERIAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a now-familiar ritual in Washington: a federal prosecutor being summoned to Capitol Hill to discuss the findings of a politically explosive investigation. Tuesday’s hearing with special counsel Robert Hur, who investigated President Joe Biden’s handling of classified information, broke little new legal or political ground. But it delivered plenty of talk about the president’s memory — faulty, in Hur’s assessment — about the laws surrounding classified material and, of course, lots of talk about Donald Trump.