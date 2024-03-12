The Lionheart: Dan Wheldon documentary covers grief, loss, love and familial legacy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly 13 years since two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dan Wheldon was killed in a crash at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Although the grieving process has not stopped for his widow, Susie Wheldon gave unprecedented access to filmmaker Laura Brownson. Together they made the move “The Lionheart,” which airs Tuesday night on HBO and MAX and chronicles the life of the late Wheldon and Susie’s life as a single mother who allowed her two teenage sons to follow in their father’s footsteps as budding young racers.

