Biden’s fraying coalition and Trump’s struggle with moderates: AP data shows nominees’ challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have secured their party’s nominations for president, setting up a rematch of the 2020 election. An analysis of survey data from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and AP VoteCast highlights the two men’s electoral challenges as they square up for another contest. Polling during Biden’s time in office reveals a widespread sense of disappointment with Biden’s performance as president, even among some of his most stalwart supporters. Meanwhile, Trump, who has perennially struggled to broaden his appeal beyond his base, won the Republican nomination with limited support from moderates and independents, which could turn into a big problem as Trump looks to November.

