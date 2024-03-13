Kansas will pay $1 million over the murder of a boy torture victim whose body was fed to pigs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will pay $1 million to settle a lawsuit over the 2015 murder of a 7-year-old boy who authorities said was starved and tortured before his body was fed to pigs. Gov. Laura Kelly and top leaders of the Kansas Legislature approved the settlement during a brief public meeting Tuesday after conferring privately with the attorney general’s office. The lawsuit was filed in 2017 in Wyandotte County in the Kansas City area by the boy’s mother, maternal grandmother and adult sister. It alleged that the state knew Adrian was being abused and could have removed him from his Kansas City, Kansas, home. A trial was set for April 2025.

