Last suspect sought in deadly bus shooting in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities want the final suspect to turn himself in after a shooting wounded eight Philadelphia high school students at a bus stop last week. Federal authorities said Tuesday night that the third suspect, 19-year-old Jermahd Carter, had been arrested that afternoon at a relative’s home. He faces charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault. His attorney declined comment on the charges Wednesday. Two 18-year-olds were arrested earlier in the case. The Northeast High School students who were injured were listed in stable condition. The March 6 shooting is the fourth in as many days involving the city’s transit system.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.