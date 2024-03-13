Officers kill armed man outside of Las Vegas-area complex before finding 3 slain women inside

NORTH LAS VEGAS. Nev. (AP) — Authorities say officers near Las Vegas shot and killed a man who refused orders to drop a gun while walking toward them outside of an apartment complex where they later found three women who had been shot to death. Police say in a news release that the officers were responding to a Tuesday afternoon 911 call about shots being fired at the apartment complex north of downtown North Las Vegas. They say two officers shot a man outside of the complex when he walked toward them and refused to drop the gun. Inside two apartments, they found the bodies of the slain women and a dog that had been killed. They also found a young child who was unharmed.

