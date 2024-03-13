Palestinian soccer federation says former national team player killed in an Israeli airstrike

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Palestinian soccer federation says former national team member Mohammed Barakat was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip. The federation says the 39-year-old Barakat was killed in a strike Monday on a residential building in the southern city of Khan Younis. Affectionately known as “the lion” by fellow players, Barakat had played for the national team as well as a number of clubs in Gaza, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. He began his professional career in 2015 with Shabab Khanyounis, where he became the first player in Gaza to score 100 goals with a single team.

