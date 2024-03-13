Police search for a University of Missouri student in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee are searching for a University of Missouri student who was last seen by friends at a Nashville bar Friday night. Metropolitan Nashville Police released video Tuesday that shows 22-year-old Riley Strain crossing a downtown street Friday night. Police have said Strain was last seen after drinking downtown. Police say they searched the area by helicopter and on the ground but did not find him. The search included the banks of the Cumberland River. News outlets report that Strain’s mother and stepfather drove to Nashville from Missouri after they learned he disappeared while on a fraternity trip.

