Rats are high on marijuana evidence at an infested police building, New Orleans chief says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans police chief says conditions at the department’s aging headquarters are so deplorable that rats have munched on marijuana contraband in the evidence locker. Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told city council members that the rats are all high. Kirkpatrick has made moving out of the police department’s 1968 headquarters a priority since she took office in October. She says it’s demoralizing for officers to work in moldy, decaying buildings with rat droppings on desks. A city council committee Monday forwarded to the full council a plan to lease space in a high-rise building downtown.

