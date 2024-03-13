Skip to Content
Returns from Tommy John surgery may seem routine. Recovery can be full of grief, angst and isolation

Published 4:00 AM

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Daulton Jefferies is trying to come back from a second Tommy John surgery at age 28. A torn ulnar collateral ligament used to be a career-stopper for pitchers. Now, it is seen as more of a speed bump. But as Jefferies can attest, there are significant lows and loneliness during the long rehab process. The Giants right-hander shed plenty of tears and sought therapy as he considered quitting baseball altogether before giving it another go.

Associated Press

