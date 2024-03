EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 1-year-old boy has been fatally bitten by a dog in Connecticut. Police responded just after 3 p.m. Wednesday to a home in East Hartford where the child had been bitten several times by a dog. Police Officer Marc Caruso says emergency responders performed lifesaving measures and took the child to a hospital. The death is under investigation. Police say two dogs were removed from the home.

