A moderately strong earthquake shakes Montenegro and neighboring countries in the Western Balkans

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A moderately strong earthquake has shaken Montenegro and neighboring countries, but there are no reports of casualties or serious damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit an uninhabited border area between Montenegro and Bosnia-Herzegovina early Thursday. It was followed by a series of aftershocks. The earthquake was felt as far as Serbia’s capital, Belgrade. Authorities in Montenegro say the earthquake caused cracks in some houses and triggered landslides that blocked some roads.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.