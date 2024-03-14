From Asteroids to Guitar Hero, World Video Game Hall of Fame finalists draw from 4 decades

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The 12 finalists for the World Video Game Hall of Fame this year represent four decades of play. They range from Atari Asteroids, which was played on coin-fed consoles in arcades beginning in 1979, to Guitar Hero, introduced in 2005. Other nominees include the 1980s launches: Elite, Metroid, SimCity and Ultima. Nominees that debuted in the 1990s include: Myst, Neopets, Resident Evil, Tokimeki Memorial, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, and You Don’t Know Jack. Fans are invited to vote online until March 21. Their votes will be counted with ballots submitted by a panel of experts. The top vote getters will be inducted on May 9.

