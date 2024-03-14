Thousands of Indian farmers protest in New Delhi demanding a law guaranteeing minimum crop prices

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of farmers are protesting in India’s capital to press their demand for a new law that would guarantee minimum crop prices. They rode in crowded trains and buses instead of their tractors to New Delhi after authorities barricaded highways leading to the city. Police also banned use of farm vehicles as a condition for granting permission for the rally Thursday. The farmers say without guaranteed minimum crop prices they would be at the mercy of the markets and that would spell economic disaster for them. The protest comes at a crucial time for India, which will start a national election within weeks in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is widely expected to secure a third term.

By RISHI LEKHI and ASHOK SHARMA Associated Press

