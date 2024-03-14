Judge rejects Sen. Menendez’s claims that legislative immunity protects him from bribery charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has rejected Sen. Bob Menendez’s attempt to toss out four charges against him on grounds that he has legislative immunity. Federal Judge Sidney H. Stein said in a written ruling Thursday that charges alleging the Democrat accepted bribes from three businessmen in return for legislative favors cannot be dropped on grounds that members of Congress get extra protection from some laws for what they do in the legislative sphere. The judge also rejected Menendez’s claim that one charge violates the separation of powers doctrine governing branches of government. Menendez has pleaded not guilty. A May trial is set.

