Kansas is close to banning gender-affirming care as former GOP holdouts come aboard

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators are close to banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors in Kansas over the Democratic governor’s expected veto. At least a dozen GOP lawmakers who voted against a ban last year are supporting one this year. The Republican-controlled state Senate expected to approve a bill Thursday that would bar healthcare providers from treating gender dysphoria with puberty blockers, hormone treatments or surgery. Doctors violating the ban would lose their licenses. The GOP-controlled House approved the measure Wednesday on an 80-40 vote and Senate approval would send it to Gov. Laura Kelly. Transgender Kansans and others worry that enacting a ban would encourage further attempts to roll back transgender rights.

