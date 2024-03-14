Louisiana truck driver charged after deadly 2023 pileup amid ‘super fog’ conditions

RESERVE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana truck driver has been charged with negligent homicide for his role in a fiery highway pileup that left eight dead last year after a “super fog” of marsh fire smoke and dense fog snared more than 160 vehicles. Louisiana State Police said Tuesday that Ronald Britt was operating a truck at unsafe speeds on Interstate 55 last October when he slammed into the back of a car that had stopped in the left lane behind several other vehicles involved in minor crashes. That collision killed 60-year-old James Fleming and seriously injured his wife. He faces numerous charges, including negligent homicide and reckless operation.

