Lyft and Uber say they will leave Minneapolis after city council forces them to pay drivers more

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lyft and Uber say they will cease operations in Minneapolis after the city’s council voted Thursday to override a mayoral veto and require ride-hailing services to increase driver wages to the equivalent of the local minimum wage. A statement from Lyft calls the city ordinance “deeply flawed” and says it will pull out of by May 1, when the ordinance takes effect. News outlets report that Uber issued a similar statement. Both companies promised to push for statewide legislation that would counter the ordinance. And state House Republicans proposed a bill Thursday that would preempt local regulations of ride-hailing services. Minneapolis’ minimum wage is currently $15.57 an hour.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.