Macron again declines to rule out Western troops in Ukraine, but says they’re not needed now

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated his position that sending Western troops into Ukraine should not be ruled out, but also says that today’s situation doesn’t require that. In an interview on French national television Thursday, Macron was asked about the prospect of sending Western troops to Ukraine, which he publicly raised last month in comments that prompted pushback from other European leaders. Macron said that “we’re not in that situation today,” but added that “all these options are possible.” Macron said that responsibility for prompting such a move would lie with Moscow, and said France would not lead an offensive into Ukraine. But he also said “Today, to have peace in Ukraine, we must not be weak.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.