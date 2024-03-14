Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads stolen en route to Pittsburgh. Giveaway postponed

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaromir Jagr is missing. Well, the bobbleheads of the former NHL star are anyway. The Pittsburgh Penguins say a shipment carrying bobbleheads of the franchise icon was stolen after arriving in California. The team had intended to give the bobbleheads away to fans during their home game against the San Jose Sharks. Instead, the club will give fans a voucher that will allow them to pick up the item at a later date. The team says it is “shocked” by the theft and is working with state and federal authorities in hopes of recovering the items.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.