Senegal’s top opposition leader freed from prison ahead of presidential election, lawyer says

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A lawyer for Senegal’s top opposition leader says he has been released from jail ahead of the presidential election scheduled for the end of the month. Bamba Cisse says Sonko and his key ally, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, were both released. An AP journalist saw his car waiting for him at the gates of the prison Thursday night. It wasn’t immediately clear how their release would impact the election, scheduled for March 24. Faye has been named as the opposition’s election candidate after Sonko was barred from running. Sonko is widely seen as the main challenger to President Macky Sall’s ruling party.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.