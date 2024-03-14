Truck driver accused of killing pregnant Amish woman due for hearing in Pennsylvania

MEADVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A truck driver accused of killing a pregnant Amish woman in her rural home is headed to a Pennsylvania courthouse for a preliminary hearing. A Pennsylvania judge on Friday will consider whether investigators have sufficient evidence against 52-year-old Shawn Cranston to advance the charges toward trial. He is accused of killing 23-year-old Rebekah Byler and her unborn child inside the Byler home near Spartansburg in February. The hearing in the Crawford County Courthouse is to determine if there is enough evidence to support those charges, as well as accusations of burglary and trespassing. Cranston’s lawyer has not responded to messages and the chief prosecutor has declined to discuss the case.

